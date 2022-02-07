Netflix presents a preview of the films that will premiere this 2022

2022 is going to be a big year for Netflix. The streaming company has prepared a large list of original movies that will arrive exclusively in the catalog every week for all its subscribers around the world.

Entertainment is guaranteed for the whole family. The films will dominate the genres most watched and sought after by users: science fiction, thriller, horror, comedy, drama, romance and anime, will be some of them.

To surprise its subscribers, Netflix showed the previews of these original productions that will dominate the world of streaming during the year. Some of the leading stars of their upcoming films participated in the promotional video that reveals some of the details of these long-awaited titles.

The list is extensive. Once again Netflix has recruited the best directors, creators and, above all, the most popular stars in Hollywood to collaborate on their original films, many of which, in addition to offering us fun, will seek to be awarded at different festivals.

Among the most anticipated Netflix movies for this year are: ‘Matilda’, ‘The Adam Project’, ‘The Gray Man’, ‘Day Shift’, ‘You People’, as well as second parts of films like ‘Enola Holmes’ and the exclusive arrival of ‘Knives Out 2’.

Renowned artists return to the company to star in films that promise to be a success on and off Netflix, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Halle Berry, Adam Sandler, Jamie Fox, Jason Momoa, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldaña, among many more.

Mexican talent will not be left out of these premieres. For our territory, Netflix is ​​preparing the original film ‘What is Karma’s fault?’ starring Aislinn Derbez and Renata Notni, without forgetting the long-awaited film directed by Guillermo del Toro, ‘Pinocchio’.