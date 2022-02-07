Netflix premieres The Gray Man, the most expensive movie in the history of the platform: what is it about

In November of last year, Netflix released the action comedy Red Alert starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. . In addition to becoming the company’s best-ever movie opening, it also madeIt had achieved the record of being the most expensive production of the service, with a little more than US$160 million.

However, the crown was short-lived. It is that the platform has just announced all the films that will see the light during 2022 and among these is The Gray Man, which is said to be the platform’s most ambitious project to date.

is that on the one hand It had a budget of more than US$200 million.. And on the other hand, the directors of it, Anthony and Joe Russowho want it to be the beginning of an important saga of action, spies and killers.

After sweeping box offices around the world with titles like Captain America: The winter soldier or Avengers: Endgame, The idea of ​​the Russo brothers is that Mark Greaney’s novels (with ten published so far), become a sort of their own MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). ), not from Marvel obviously, but in the style of other spy franchises such as that of the CIA analyst Jack Ryan, the successful amnesic agent Jason Bourne or that of James Bond himself.

In this case, its protagonist will be Ryan Gosling, who in the role of Court Gentrya mercenary and contract killer trained by the US Intelligence Agency, nicknamed The Gray Man, whose life and that of his loved ones will be in serious danger when his true identity comes to light.

His main adversary and villain, at least in this story, will be another CIA-linked assassin, Lloyd Hansen, a role he will be in charge of. Chris Evans, known worldwide as Captain America. But it also includes a first-class cast, such as the last Bond girl, the Spanish Ana de Armas and Reg-Jean Pageal, from the series The Bridgertons, as well as Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Alfre Woodward.

Obviously, according to what Netflix has been letting go of, the film, with serious possibilities of being released in the Argentine winteroffer chases, tension and everything about what is expected of a proposal of these characteristics and will take place in various stages of the planet, as a “global thriller”, as most of this type of great action productions have been. .

Although there are no further details yet if it will be a direct adaptation or if elements from other novels will be incorporated, In the book on which the film is based, Gentry embarks on a mission across Europe to try to save his boss, Sir Donald Fitzroy.from the character of Evans, who also wants to kill Gentry to close a multi-million dollar deal on oil interests in Nigeria.