Netflix movies that were based on real events
Millions of movie fans are fans of movies based on real eventswhereby Netflix presents several of those productions, and these are some of the most interesting and successful of the platform:
the revenant
Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar with this filmwhere it is about an explorer who, after being attacked by a bear, was left for dead and abandoned in the forest, so he had to fight to survive.
My best friend Anne Frank
One of the best Netflix movies, a plot set in World War II; It is a story of a survivor in the Nazi holocaust, which she reveals she was friends with a girl of Jewish descent, Anne Frank.
Rocketman
Drama that was based on the life of the artist Elton John from his origins, how he became a famous singer and songwriter throughout the world.
american gangster
It shows a story of a New York policeman in the 70’s, and he is looking for a famous drug dealer, Frank Lucas.
How much is life worth?
Unique portrait of 9/11, offers a plot of what happened after the tragic attacks; the problems that the United States had to help the victims. It all centered on a lawyer who received a lesson in empathy in 2001.
The trial of the Chicago 7
It tells the story of a group of seven leaders of protest groups in the 70’s, who were demonstrating in the Vietnam War.