Netflix announced 39 premieres that are coming for 2022 | Chronicle

Since the popularization of the services of streaming, there was a company that led in this area and it is Netflix. Although the platform was the pioneer in the field for movies and series, it did not stay in the mold and began to generate its own content, which users loved. With more competition than ever, the company announced 39 new releases for this 2022.

The announcement was accompanied by the name and surname of these new productions, which, according to reports, is only part of what is planned for the next 11 months.

39 premiere series and movies

Within this select group, stands out for example The Adam Project, which will be starring Ryan Reynolds and it will be released very soon. The plot is simple, the American actor must travel back in time in the company of his younger version to try to save the future. In addition, he will have the company of one of the stars of Marvel, Mark Ruffalo, who personifies the two personalities of Hulk at Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Ryan Gosling will star in two new movies

Netflix.



Following this line, they will also say present russo brothers (Anthony and Joe) to direct The Gray Man, which will also star Gosling. As if that were not enough, this film will feature the presence of Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms.

In addition, the arrival of one of the most anticipated sequels was announced, that of Knives Out 2, who has the luxury of having Daniel Craig as detective.

Still in the world of action and adventure, Jamie Foxx You will put yourself in the shoes of a daily maintenance staff who has an interesting hobby: hunting vampires. The film will be titled Day Shift And it doesn’t have a release date yet.

This was announced by Netflix

Already in fantasy films, Francis Lawrence arrives to direct slumberland, which recounts the journey of a girl through the world of dreams. Of course it will be well guarded, in this case by Jason Momoa.

Another of the stars that returns to the platform is Chris Hemsworth, who will star spider-head, directed by Joseph Kosinski (tron). It is a futuristic thriller in which Thor undergoes a medical experiment to shorten his stay in prison and begins to experience new emotions

The announcement came through a promotional video, broadcast through YouTube and other social networks. There are the actors themselves who are responsible for filling the public with expectation. To sample a button, you can look at Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Jamie Foxx, Mark Wahlberg, Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Y Charlize Theron, among others.