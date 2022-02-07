More details of the Marc Overmars scandal in the Netherlands revealed

Overmars left Ajax last Sunday due to inappropriate messages to co-workers.

The Royal Netherlands Football Federation He asked the workers of the clubs on Monday to report situations of sexual harassment, hours after the resignation of Marc Overmars as technical director of Ajax for sending “inappropriate messages” to female employees of the Amsterdam team.

“Please report. It doesn’t matter how hard it is. It can be done anonymously through the confidential contact person of your club, the federation or the Center for Sport Security,” said the highest authority of Dutch football.

The federation assured that it has received the news about Overseas with “dismay” and that ensuring a safe sports climate has been part of licensing requirements for two years.

“Clubs also have an obligation to report inappropriate behavior,” added the federation.

Marc Overmars left Ajax after sending inappropriate messages to teammates. Getty Images

The Ajax announced last Sunday, late at night, the resignation of Marc Overmars for sending “inappropriate messages to multiple co-workers over a long period of time.”

Own Overseas He acknowledged the facts in the club’s statement and said he felt “ashamed.”

“I offer my apologies. Certainly for someone in my position, that behavior was not acceptable. I see it now, but it’s too late so I see no other option but to leave the Ajax”, he added.

The resignation has taken the world of Dutch football by surprise, as the rojiblanco club renewed its contract two months ago and was considered one of the great precursors of the team’s success in recent years.

The president of Ajax Supervisory Board, Lee Meijaard, He said that the messages of the now former technical director to his co-workers “had crossed the limits” and his continuity in the team “was not an option.”

The club did not reveal the identity of the victims or the content of the messages. “Het Parool”, a newspaper with a national circulation, reported that Marc Overmars sent a photo of his genitals to a worker at the Ajax. Another prestigious medium in the Netherlands, the NRC newspaper, announced that it will publish more details about the case on Monday.

According to “Het Parool”, the investigation began as a result of the scandal that emerged in “The Voice of Holland”, a television program whose broadcast was suspended due to complaints of sexual harassment by some of its members.

The sports director of Ajax, Edwin van der SarDays later, he sent an email to the club’s employees indicating the two trusted people they could contact if they needed to communicate complaints about safety at work, which made it possible for at least one worker to file a complaint.