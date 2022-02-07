Mila Kunis’ NFT Animated Short “Stoner Cats” Will Have Voices From Vitalik Buterin, Jane Fonda, and Ashton Kutcher

For

Stoner Cats, Mila Kunis’ animated short, which can only be seen if you have a Non-Fungible Token, NFTrevealed the full voice cast for the show, which in addition to famous Hollywood stars, features the voice of the co-founder of ethereumVitalik Buterin.

This is a short animated web series created by Ukrainian-American actress Mila Kunis, which is creating a lot of buzz in the crypto world. The full voice cast includes Mila’s husband, well-known actor Ashton Kutcher; in addition to the relevant actress Jane Fonda, and the actors Seth McFarlane and Chris Rock. Along with them, the co-founder of ethereumVitalik Buterin.

Here Kutcher tells it in Twitter, specifying which voice each actor will do:

Meet the cast of http://STONERCATS.com @chrisrock, @SethMacFarlane, @Janefonda, @VitalikButerin, myself and Mila Kunis. Launch tomorrow. Let’s convert short-form content to long-form content. You are the studio!

Meet the cast of https://t.co/jN5FlgwQxb @chrisrock @SethMacFarlane @Janefonda @VitalikButerin myself and MilaK. Dropping tomorrow. Let’s turn short form content into long form content. You are the studio! pic.twitter.com/A8yBqYIi2v — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 26, 2021

The story of Stoner Cats revolves around the old mrs. Stoner (voice of Jane Fonda) and her group of cats. The “magic” medical marijuana of Mrs. Stoner gives her cats the ability to speak, setting up the show’s plot.

Buterin appears as the voice of Lord Catsington, an old stuffed cat who provides wisdom and guidance to the other cats on the show.

Ashton Kutcher hinted at a possible collaboration with Buterin in a series of videos uploaded to Twitter In the past week. In these videos, Kutcher asks Kunis to explain various crypto concepts. Halfway through the first video, Buterin makes a sudden appearance and explains ethereum to the audience.

Welcome to Kutcher Kitchen Talks.

Explain cryptobriefing that although the team Stoner Cats had already written the script for Lord Catsington before Buterin joined the project, the writers reportedly made changes to better suit his personality (and voice). Morgan Beller, member of the founding team of Stoner Cats, commented on Buterin’s role in coin desk, stating:

“He doesn’t like to swear and his character said ‘fuck’ a couple of times so he asked if they could change that and he was obliging.”.

Stoner Cats will be released at 5 pm EST today. However, it will not be for the general public. To get access to the first five-minute episode, viewers must first mint a non-fungible token (NFT) which acts as a lifetime pass to all episodes of Stoner Cats that have been made. The NFTs will be sold for 0.35 ETH, around $820 today.

If you are interested, you can do it on the website of Stoner Cats, where you can choose the character you like the most. You can also see a bit of the animated film.

how did you count DailyBitcointhe NFT they are increasingly being used by different industries and artistic activities. In fact, a new Anthony Hopkins movie will also be associated with a NFT. There is also NFT art, collecting, sports like soccer and baseball, hamburgers, tacos, ice cream, Formula 1, tweetand even even a presidential inauguration speech.

Sources: StonerCatsTwitter, cryptobriefing

Image shared on Twitter by Kutcher as promotion of the animation

