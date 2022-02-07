Miguel Herrera: the millionaire car of the Tigres strategist

Miguel Hererra had one of the strangest cars

Michael Herrera He is the highest paid and most controversial technical director in the entire Liga MX. With an extensive career, first as a player and then as a strategist, he allows himself a life of comfort, just like any coach would, and proof of this is the eccentric car in which he was seen.

It is an amazing T-Rex Campaign silver color that the board of Xolos de Tijuana gave him several years ago. It is no secret to anyone that El Piojo is known for giving something to talk about and that is why it was not something strange when he appeared aboard the strange three-wheeled vehicle, half car, half motorcycle.

How much does Miguel Hererra’s eccentric car cost?

According to specialized media in the automotive sector, it is a hybrid model that combines the power of a motorcycle with the design of four-wheel vehicles. In addition, its innovative design made it the aspiration of more than one millionaire, since it has a market price not less than 69,000 dollars.

And although for many the price could be out of the budget, it is not the case for the technical director of the UANL Tigers, who has an estimated fortune of 132 million pesos.

