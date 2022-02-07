Miami Dolphins name Mike McDaniel as their new head coach

Miami’s new head coach is coming off a successful season as the Niners’ offensive coordinator.

The Miami Dolphins reached an agreement with the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, Mike McDanielto make it your next head coachThe team announced this Sunday.

The hiring of McDaniel marks the end of a search for nearly a month since the dolphins Brian Flores was fired on January 10.

Mike McDaniel gets his first chance to be an NFL head coach. AP Photo

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was the other finalist for the job.

McDaniel receives his first opportunity to work as head coach at any level after spending 15 seasons in the NFL and two in the UFL. He spent one season as San Francisco’s offensive coordinator after being promoted in January 2021. That season, the 49ers had the seventh-best offense in the league in terms of yards per game and produced an All-Pro in wide receiver Deebo. Samuel.

McDaniel He began his NFL career as an intern with the Denver Broncos in 2005, then spent three seasons as an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans under Gary Kubiak. He spent another three seasons as Washington’s offensive assistant and wide receivers coach, on a staff that included current head coaches Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers, Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers.

McDanielhe followed Shanahan, then an offensive coordinator, to a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns, where he was a wide receivers coach, and then a two-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was an offensive assistant. Shanahan became head coach from the 49ers in 2017 and hired McDaniel as running game coordinator before promoting him to offensive coordinator last offseason. In the five campaigns of McDaniel in San Francisco, the offense ranked 11th in rushing yards with the fifth-highest percentage of carries totaling 10 yards or more.

McDaniel will become the eleventh head coach of the dolphins, including interims, since 2000, after only having three head coaches in their previous 34 years of existence. Flores was fired after amassing a 24-25 record in three seasons, including two of the franchise’s seven winning seasons this century.

Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, the dolphinsNew York Giants and Denver Broncos last week for the interview processes in New York and Denver as well as his firing in Miami In the past week. In that lawsuit, Flores claimed owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 to lose during the 2019 season. Ross denied the accusation last week.