Mhoni Vidente launches Rihanna’s pregnancy prediction: “It’s a blessing”

During the first week of February Rihanna has become a trend in the entertainment world due to the news of her pregnancyThis is because the singer is expecting her first baby with her partner ASAP Rocky.

The couple of singers have maintained their relationship for more than a yearthey started in 2020 after a long time of friendship and both failing in past relationships.

A year ago, rapper ASAP Rocky revealed to GQ magazine that Rihanna was the love of his life:

“He is the love of my life, my girl. everything in life is betterr, much better when you have found the definitive person” he indicated.

At the news of her pregnancy, Mhoni Vidente made a statement about Rihanna stating that she is expecting twins, specifically a boy and a girl.

“Congratulations to Rihanna, they are twins, I already told you, they are twins, it’s a girl and a boy, it’s a blessing,” he revealed in his latest video posted on YouTube.

Undoubtedly now many of the singer’s fans believe in the prediction given by Mhoni, this because it has become a benchmark in the world of predictions in our country.

