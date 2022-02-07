Messi surpasses Pelé and is already the third top scorer in the history of football

The Argentinian Lionel Messi continues to make history. This Sunday the Paris Saint-Germain player scored his goal number 758 as a professional, which makes him the third highest scorer in all history. In fact, with this annotation land removed the bronze position to nothing more and nothing less than the historical Pele.











© Media Time Editorial

Messi is an indisputable for PSG. (AP)





The figures in this ambit they often contradict each otherespecially when trying to retrieve the numbers registered by players that served throughout the 20th centuryas is the case of the Austrian Josef Bican and the Brazilian himself.

Nonetheless, MisterChip took on the task of recovering the goals scored by the highest scoring strikers in history and match in that Messi is the third on the listafter his goal this Sunday in PSG’s 5-1 victory over Lille.

“Messi has marked the goal number 758 of his professional career (671 with Barcelona, ​​80 with Argentina and 7 with Paris Saint-Germain). Just beat Pele’s 757. Already He is the third best scorer in the history of professional football.“.

#OJOALDATA – Messi has scored the 758th goal of his professional career (671 with Barcelona, ​​80 with Argentina and 7 with Paris Saint-Germain). HE HAS JUST SURPASSED PELE’S 757. HE IS ALREADY THE THIRD BEST SCORER IN THE HISTORY OF PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL. pic.twitter.com/ZuD7BmUehh — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) February 6, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo, number 1

The portuguese holds the qualification the top scorer in the history of football. Ronaldo 37 years old has scored 803 goals in 1,103 matches, which are spread over 21 seasons, in which he has played for teams like Real Madrid and Manchester United.