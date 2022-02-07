Memory: fruits and vegetables that will help you avoid dementia, according to Harvard

In addition to essential vitamins and minerals for the optimal functioning and development of the human being, fruits and vegetables provide components to the body capable of reducing the risk of suffering from some diseases.

According to the World Health Organization (who), a person should ingest more than 400 grams of fruits and vegetables daily to improve your general health and reduce the risk of developing certain diseases; In addition, a sufficient consumption of fruits and vegetables could save up to 1.7 million lives every year.

On the other hand, according to a new study from the Harvard Universitypublished by the journal Neurology, prepared by the AAmerican Academy Of Neurology, the flavonoids They’re in fruits and vegetables, and they have several health benefits, including the protection of cognition.

In the research, carried out by scientists from the prestigious American university, the health data and dietary information of more than 77 thousand middle-aged men and women, collected for 20 years. The study included how often the participants ate foods rich in flavonoids and the cognitive changes that they could present at 70 years of age.

Among some of these changes was the difficulty remembering recent events, things from one second to another, understand instructions, etc. From the results, the participants’ intake of six classes of flavonoids.

It is worth mentioning that although researchers do not yet know what the benefits of flavonoids are due to and their role in protecting cognition and memory, they are known to be powerful antioxidants that can fight brain swelling and amyloid buildup—a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.

The fruits and vegetables that would help avoid memory problems according to the six classes of flavonoids calculated are:

1. Flavonols (onions and kale).

2. Flavones (green chilies and celery).

3. Flavanones (grapefruit and oranges).

4. Flavan-3-ol monomers (red wine and strawberries).

5. Anthocyanins (blackberries and red cabbage).

6. Polymers (black tea).

After calculating other factors that could affect the participants’ memory, the scientists found that people with the highest daily intake of flavonoids had a 19% less likely to report memory problems.

On the other hand, the fruits and vegetables in the study most associated with beneficial cognitive effects, listed from highest to lowest, were:

Brussels sprouts

Strawberries

Cauliflower

raw spinach

blueberries

Winter squash (yellow or orange)

cooked carrots

plums

Tomato juice

Green, red or yellow bell peppers

Broccoli

cabbage or cabbage

Romaine lettuce

Tomatoes

Pink grapefruit

Celery

Beetroot

Potato

raw carrots

apples and pears

bananas

oranges

Onions

White wine

grapes or raisins

Red wine

