Megan Fox, Ruby Rose and who else are the nominees for the 2022 Razzie Awards

The season of recognition and awards in film, music and even social networks is about to begin. However, prior to awards ceremonies such as the Oscars, Grammys and more, a ceremony that cannot be missed is that of the Razzie or Golden Raspberrya gala that recognizes the opposite of those mentioned above, because the Razzie awards the worst of cinema and productions in the year.

So, in anticipation of the announcement of nominees for the Oscars, the 2022 Razzie Awards have revealed who and what films are leading their much-feared nominees list for the event that will take place on Saturday, March 26.

On this occasion the social networks Razzie officials have announced that more than 1,100 voters have selected which movies, actors and actresses did not seem to convince the public. Additionally, it is highlighted that productions transmitted via streaming, that is, payment platforms and internet transmission, will also be considered in this broadcast, so not only the films that reached the big screen will be part of this awards ceremony.

As to who came out with the largest number of nominations, you have to Diana: The Musicalfrom Netflix It has obtained 9 mentions, including worst film. But after this film those who managed to appear in more categories are Karen Y The woman at the window with 5 nominations each. For her part, the actress Amy Adams and the movie Space Jam: New Legends compete for the same number of statuettes, 4..

Actress Amy Adams is listed as Worst Actress for her role in The woman at the window and in the worst supporting actress for Dear Evan Hansen. Megan fox She also has a position on the worst actress list for her work in Midnight in the Switchgrass. Ben Affleck, Jared Leto and Mel Gibson are nominated for Worst Supporting Actor.

Regarding the novelties of this edition, it stands out that this 2022 has included a special category dedicated to the American action film actor Bruce Willis, the above because the Razzie have pointed out that in 2021 there was “more Bruce Willis than any hungry viewer could digest “.

So those who thought they had given it their all in a movie this time around might not be happy with their nomination or nominations, but you can’t help but find out who’s on the 2022 Razzie nominees list.

2022 Razzie Awards Nominees List

1. Worst Actor

Scott Eastwood for ‘Dangerous’

Roe Hartampf as Prince Charles in ‘Diana: The Musical’

LeBron James for ‘Space Jam: New Legends’

Ben Platt for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Mark Wahlberg for ‘Infinite’

2. Worst actress

Amy Adams for ‘The Woman in the Window’

Jeanna de Waal for ‘Diana: The Musical’

Megan Fox for ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’

Taryn Manning for ‘Karen’

Ruby Rose for ‘Vanquish’

Megan Fox and Amy Addams compete in this category / Instagram special photo



3. Worst movie

‘Diana: The Musical’

‘Infinite’

‘Karen’

‘Space Jam: New Legends’

‘The woman in the window’

4. Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Sophie Cookson for ‘Infinite’

Erin Davie as Camilla for ‘Diana: The Musical’

Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland for ‘Diana: The Musical’

Taryn Manning for ‘Every Last One of Them’

5. Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck for ‘The Last Showdown’

Nick Cannon for ‘The Misfits’

Mel Gibson for ‘Dangerous’

Gareth Keegan as James Hewitt, the muscular horse trainer, for ‘Diana: The Musical’

Jared Leto for ‘The House of Gucci’

6. Worst couple on screen

Any clumsy cast member in any musical number sung (or choreographed) by ‘Diana: The Musical’

LeBron James and any Looney Tunes character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles in ‘Space Jam: New Legends’

Jared Leto and anyone between the 8 kilos of latex on his face, his geek wardrobe or his ridiculous accent in ‘The Gucci House’

Ben Platt and any character acting like Platt singing 24/7 is normal in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Tom and Jerry in ‘Tom and Jerry’

7. Worst Bruce Willis Performance in a 2021 Movie

‘American Siege’

‘Apex’

‘Cosmic Sin’

‘Deadlock’

‘fortress’

‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’

‘Out of Death’

‘Survive the Game’

8. Worst remake, copy or sequel

‘Karen’ (inadvertently remake of Cruella de Vil)

‘Space Jam: New Legends’

‘Tom and Jerry’

‘Twist’ (the rap remake of ‘Oliver Twist’)

‘The Woman in the Window’ (copy of ‘Rear Window’)

9. Worst script

‘Diana: The Musical’

‘Karen’

‘The Misfits’

‘Twist’

‘The woman in the window’

10. Worst Director

Christopher Ashley for ‘Lady Di: The Musical’

Stephen Chbosky for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

‘Coke’ Daniels for ‘Karen’

Renny Harlin for ‘Elite Thieves’

Joe Wright for ‘The Woman in the Window’

This is how things are and the nominees for the Razzie Awards 2022 have been announced, so now it remains to be seen who will be the winners next March.