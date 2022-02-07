Meet the strangest collections of celebrities, Johnny Depp has many Barbies | Famous

Weird celebrity collections

There are people who like to keep mugs, posters, photographs of their favorite artist or objects from the places they visit, but can you imagine the things that celebrities collect?

And it is that some do not spare their expenses to buy what they like the most, no matter how expensive it may be, not to mention that some collections are so strange that they surprise us, such as Angelina Jolie’s knives or Johnny Depp’s Barbie.

The ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994) and ‘Finch’ (2021) actor collects typewriters that he uses to write letters and books.

It has about 250 models that work perfectly. Among them are an Underwood that belonged to his father, an LC Smith Corona and a Hermes 3000.

Even during his feature in the 2016 documentary ‘California Typewriter’ he mentioned that he has been donating some of his typewriters to mom-and-pop stores to help them start their business. And that he always tries to inspire the people around him to try a typewriter.

“If someone says, ‘Wow, I wish I had a typewriter to write letters,’ I’m there to help. The machine is on his desk within 48 hours, with an explanation of the machine from me, ”said the actor.

The actor has a great fascination for Barbie dolls and his collection is full of unique pieces. He started saving them because he often played with his daughter Lily-Rose and he didn’t want to get rid of them anymore.

It has a Beyoncé, the entire cast of High School Musical, a Britney Spears, and a Ken who impersonates Elvis Presley. The celebrity revealed her unusual collection during a 2015 interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

When she was 11 years old her mother took her to a medieval fair, since then Jolie was fascinated by knives and has dedicated herself to collecting them.

“It reminds you of history; there is something beautiful and traditional in them. Each country has different knives and weapons, and that’s why I started collecting them. I’ve done it since I was little”, she confessed to Conan O’Brien in 1998 during the promotion of the TV movie ‘Gia’.

With a long acting career and a busy agenda for his environmental projects, in his spare time the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ (1994) enjoys his somewhat childish pastime, since he loves collecting action figures.

The actor has a large collection, but he is especially fond of ‘Star Wars’ figures. He has even forced his actor friends to watch the films and series of the franchise, as Jonah Hill told it.

In 2005, he explained to ‘The Guardian’ that he not only likes to hoard insects, but also draws them.