‘Matrix’ Co-Producer Sues Warner Bros. Over HBO Max Same-Day Streaming Launch

Village Roadshow Entertainment, co-producer of “The Matrix Resurrections,” has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros., alleging that the studio parent’s decision to release the sequel on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time was a breach of contract, according to to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that WarnerMedia, a unit of AT&T, moved up the film’s release date from 2022 to 2021 to bolster its HBO Max subscriber base.

Warner Bros. representatives did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

“WB’s sole purpose in moving up the release date of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ was to create a desperately needed wave of year-end HBO Max premium subscriptions for what it knew would be a blockbuster movie, despite knowing full well that it would decimate the film’s box office receipts and deprive Village Roadshow of any financial advantage the WB and its affiliates may enjoy,” the suit says, according to the WSJ.

Warner Bros. decided in late 2020 that its entire slate of movies released in 2021 would hit theaters and HBO Max on the same day. This practice was much needed in the early days of the pandemic, when vaccines were not widely available and audiences were reluctant to return to movie theaters. However, towards the end of 2021, these dual releases significantly reduced ticket sales at the box office.

“The Matrix Resurrections” disappointed at the box office, in part because of its strategy of simultaneous releases and in part because its target audience is larger than the moviegoers who have been most active in returning to theaters.

Village Roadshow isn’t the first to sue a studio over a day-and-date release strategy. Last July, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney, claiming her contract to star in “Black Widow” was breached when the media giant decided to release the film on its Disney+ streaming platform at the same time it opened in theaters. The two sides resolved the dispute in September.

Read the full Wall Street Journal report.