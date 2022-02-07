“Marry me”: The return of the romantic comedy?

Nothing as predicted in the cinema as his death. And the subsequent resurrection of him before some momentary phenomenon. And yet, there is the cinema, living, surviving, sailing a tumultuous tide. The same could be said of the romantic comedy: so many times killed, so many times resurrected, it continues, persists, as evidenced by the rain of proposals that will appear on the screen before the advent of a new February 14, Valentine’s Day: on Thursday it will be released In the local theaters “Marry Me”, win bet of the genre that has Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma! as protagonists, and a day later Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and the rest of the platforms will put on screen their proposals to spend the weekend before Valentine’s Day well caramelized.

It is true, however, that the romantic comedy is not what it used to be, in more ways than one: during the 1990s it was at the center of the film industry, with films like “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, “While You were sleeping”, “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, “Notting Hill”, “Love Tune”, “Jerry Maguire”, “My Big Greek Wedding” filling theaters and marking an era.

But a decade later, the American industry took a turn: DVD and piracy caused such a crisis at the box office that the big studios decided to bet on fewer but more spectacular films that could only be seen on the big screen. Battle movies and special effects. Thus began the reign of franchises, which replaced the old “star system”: now the stars that sell tickets are not Julia Roberts or Tom Hanks, but the Avengers or “Star Wars”. Small and medium-sized cinema was thus reduced to more independent efforts and, often, oriented to the festival market that, of course, looks with some disdain on the romantic comedy…

How long has it been since a romantic comedy like “Marry Me” has been released in theaters?

Some analysts pointed out at the dawn of the new century that the rom-com was actually falling under its own weight: the fundamental thing in the genre is that love find obstacles to overcome, that is, that it transcend gender, social class, religion, age, etc. but in the modern western world those obstacles loomed less and less relevant; At the same time, the genre pigeonholed men and women into certain roles that the film-consuming middle class believed had already outgrown, and therefore the little romantic comedy of the early 2000s appears outdated, and resonated poorly with audiences.

But nothing is lost, everything is transformed: Netflix found that audiences were actually eager to see the misadventures of two lovers who ultimately reconcile. They might not pay a movie ticket to do it, but surely, on any given foggy Sunday, they would choose the light, heartwarming fantasy of a romantic comedy over Asghar Farhadi’s latest. The narcotic effect of cinema: the genre, small in scale, cheap to produce, became a regular “loop” for those disenchanted with life (that is, almost everyone), a kind of “comfort food”, food for feeling better. Netflix, provider of “fast food”, did not hesitate to fill its billboard with rom-coms, from “The Kissing Booth”, “To All the Men I’ve Loved Before” to “Love, Wedding, Chance” and “Set it up”.

RETURN TO THE BIG SCREEN

Thus, the romantic comedy revived on the small screen. But, how long has it been since a romantic comedy with the bank of a large studio behind it has been released in theaters, as will happen now with “Marry Me”, distributed by Universal? In the United States, not so long ago: “Crazy Rich Asians” surprised box offices in the United States, largely thanks to the push of the Asian-American public, but in Argentina it went unnoticed.

“Marry Me” has something of the recipe for “Crazy Rich Asians”: the story of an ordinary man (Owen Wilson) who falls in love with a very successful singer (J-Lo), in turn in a complicated relationship with another star of the pop (Maluma) is a romantic bet aimed at the Latin audience, which has shown its box-office strength in recent years, pushing hits like “Coco” or “Encanto.” Also, of course, it smacks of a kind of “Notting Hill” with Latin actors, although that is not so much the fault of “Marry Me” as it is of a moment in cinema where every film seems to need to rely on a previous production (this retromania, what What does it mean? If cinema can imagine desirable horizons, what does it mean that those horizons are only in the past?).

Of course, bringing “Notting Hill” to the 21st century implies some changes, in rhythm, in values, and it is these changes that the new romantic comedy has been rehearsing, the one that has been revived on the small screen in recent years. If the classic rom-com didn’t resonate with new audiences, modern, independent rom-coms like “The Spectacular Now,” “A Second Chance,” “Of Love and Other Addictions,” “Crazy, Stupid Love,” ” Drinking Buddies”, “Her” or “The Half of It”, or series like “Master of None” or “Lovesick”, which return to the old paths of the genre to subvert or resignify them: love is much dirtier and sadder, more complicated, less innocent, often unsuccessful, the desire is also more fluid, and the representation more diverse.

Maluma, the third wheel of “Marry me” / AP