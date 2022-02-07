Marco Asensio lights up Real Madrid against Granada

Despite the emotional shock that led to the elimination of the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals (by falling against Athletic Bilbao), the Real Madrid He is clear about his goal. Looking forward to facing that power-to-power battle with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s men yearn for the opportunity to further strengthen their leadership in the domestic wound. To do this, they will have to measure their forces with those of the grenade.

Follow after this ad

The whites they would have the absences of Vinícius and Karim Benzema, along with the last-minute casualties of Lucas Vázquez and Casemiro. In this way, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos would start from the beginning in the midfield. As for his attack, Carletto would dispense with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Gareth Bale, opting for Isco Alarcón (of false 9), Marco Asensio and Rodrygo Goes.

As far as Granada is concerned, he would seek the goal through Myrto Uzuni and Luis Suárez, with the inexhaustible Jorge Molina remaining on the bench. In fact, the start of the contest (it can be generalized throughout the first half) would make it clear that the visitors could take advantage of their opponent’s lack of forcefulness. Even so, except for the occasional arrival, they would not put Thibaut Courtois in trouble.

Real Madrid rides on the back of Marco Asensio

In any case, the Belgian, formerly of Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid, would leave his trademark stop to lock his domains. Specific, in an action in which it would be necessary to stop a Suárez who is lethal on the counterattack. For his part, Álex Collado, on loan from FC Barcelona, ​​would try to surprise Courtois with a direct free kick. Likewise, the reply would come with an Asensio, after a maneuver by Isco, which would lead to the first major intervention by Luís Maximiano.

Likewise, the fantastic performance of Éder Militao, seconded wonderfully by David Alaba in the central axis of the rearguard, cannot be left aside. Meringue. Real Madrid puto take the lead before the break, but Raúl Torrente’s clearance towards his own goal would be repelled by the crossbar. After the restart, the 13-time winner of the Champions League would improve his performance considerably. To begin with, Ancelotti would introduce Fede Valverde to the detriment of Camavinga.

Marco marked.

Asensio to the rescue of Real Madrid. #LaCasaDelFootball pic.twitter.com/k62BAHhfmP – Soccer on Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) February 6, 2022

To which it should be added that, minutes later, he would opt for Luka Jovic (Isco) and Eden Hazard (Rodrygo). Real Madrid’s opportunities followed one another in the second half, although they couldn’t break the wall of a Maximiano who was immeasurable under the sticks. Asensio (along with an Isco who was no longer on the field) was one of the most active on the green mat, giving the three points to the locals with a beautifully made target (1 – 0). Thus, the whites consolidate their leadership in the First Division (six points ahead of Sevilla).

This is the classification of the First Division

This is the ranking of top scorers in the First Division