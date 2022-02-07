Maluma “proposed marriage” to Jennifer Lopez in a funny video

Maluma surprised again on his social networks. In a video, the Colombian singer knelt before Jennifer Lopez and asked her to marry him.

It was all part of a joke. “I proposed to Jennifer Lopez and look what he replied”, he wrote on his Instagram account. Both figures are promoting their film “Marry me” (Marry Me). The film will hit theaters on February 11, in advance of Valentine’s Day.

The story of “Marry Me” that has Maluma and Jennifer López as protagonists

In the film, Lopez plays a J.Lo-esque pop star who finds out that her fiancé (played by Maluma) was cheating on her just before their wedding was televised.

Heartbroken and distraught, she brings out a random fan (Owen Wilson) among the public that has a sign that says “Marry me”. The film, which Lopez produced and sings for, is sure to surprise some by reflecting on the star’s closely watched romantic life and always in the spotlight.

It is also his first leading role since the acclaimed hustlers (“Wall Street Swindlers”) from 2019. The initial date for its premiere was February 2021, but due to the pandemic, it had to be rescheduled.

Themes from “Marry Me”

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez had previously worked on a version of “Do not love me”, the duet originally recorded by Lopez with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The artist appeared by surprise during a Maluma concert in New York to sing the song together in Spanish. That performance took place weeks after Lopez premiered “Hustlers”, a film in which she worked with Lizzo and Cardi B, with which she got the nomination for best supporting actress at the Golden Globes.

“Pa Ti” Y “Lonely”, Produced by Jon Leone and Édgar Barrera, and co-written by the artists, they were the first advances that we knew of the soundtrack. The videos were directed by Jessy Terrero and filmed in New York City and Huntington.

In the images -the two clips are part of one- the protagonists begin a relationship, with sensual scenes, and end up in bed. Then they wake up with a start to make way for the second song, “Lonely”. Maluma appears as an FBI agent and Jennifer Lopez ends up in jail for her bad business.

