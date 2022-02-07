López Obrador: “I can fall, but I’m going to get up”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has shown his followers this Sunday how he exercises in the facilities of the Tlalpan military college, and has taken the opportunity to leave them a message with a political tone playing with the wild walk between the earth and the bushes. “I can fall, but I’m going to get up, we have to keep walking to fulfill the mission entrusted to us by the people of Mexico,” he says in a video posted on Twitter.

The 68-year-old president has heart problems and on January 21 underwent a catheterization, in an operation that lasted just 30 minutes. The procedure was routine, prospective, and the doctors determined that the president’s arteries and heart were healthy and functioning perfectly. This was transmitted by his Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López. López Obrador suffered a heart attack in 2013 and since then he has undergone scheduled check-ups every six months. This was one of those cases: stress test, electrocardiogram, tomography and some tests. After the catheterization.

This Sunday, after his speech for the day of the Mexican Constitution, delivered in Querétaro, he dedicated himself to doing a little exercise, dressed in a tracksuit and wearing a red visor cap: “Science has come a long way, doctors recommend those who we have heart problems walking, but not only on the flat, but going up and down mountains, which is what I am doing”, he says in the recording.

Before that, he remembered one of the phrases he likes to mention so much: “You can’t beat someone who doesn’t know how to surrender.” The president has been in politics for decades and his run for the presidency has been long and sometimes frustrating, but he succeeded: “There is the motto of the association of retirees and pensioners, presided over by Eduardo Escárcega, Lalito, may he rest in peace, which said : stop fighting is like starting to die. It is not so dramatic, but yes, you have to fight to live, and live with dignity”.

The president, before cutting the recording, says he is proud to represent the people of Mexico and assures that his country “is experiencing an interesting time, a stellar moment.” He is proud, he adds, of “being able to transform Mexico, to end corruption and to support the most dispossessed, the most needy, the poor, the forgotten and the marginalized.”

López Obrador did not mention the insecurity that the country experiences every day, with 19 deaths this weekend in Zacatecas, scattered through the streets and hanging in warehouses, in a massacre that does not stop. Nor how the violence of drug trafficking is infiltrating the tourist paradises for which Mexico is known throughout the world and that provide the country with a notable source of income, such as the enclaves of the Riviera Maya. The stellar moment seemed rather to refer to what has been called the Fourth Transformation, that is, a government, his, that intends to get Mexico out of the arrears that it still suffers, in terms of justice, health, poverty and above all , corruption.

The video has been more dedicated to health, this time. The president from time to time gives a scare to the Mexicans. He has been sick twice with covid, the second time mild, he is already vaccinated, something that he recommends to all his compatriots very often. Regarding his last hospitalization due to the coronavirus, he said: “My treatment consisted of taking care of myself, isolating myself, drinking a lot of water – that is what the doctors recommend – paracetamol for two days only, when I had a little discomfort, I did not want to take it longer but with that was enough, honey for the throat, although lemon is expensive, I tried not to put so much on it, and remedies that we all already know”.

