Lily James: who is the actress who plays Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy who was involved in a strong scandal

Lily James it protects itself from pain, it does not face it. She herself declared that if it weren’t for acting, any episode of anguish she felt would probably placate him, keep him on the sidelines. But her performance saved her. “The roles that I have chosen throughout my career have helped me remove the layers of protection that I have and taught me that pain and grief also shape you as a person. The idea that we always have to show ourselves happy makes us go back and makes us take that pain lightly, although it will always be there, waiting for you to examine it, ”said the 32-year-old actress from Surrey who in recent days has been in the spotlight for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the Star+ miniseries, Pam & Tommy.

Lily James as Lady Rose, the role that made her famous in Downton Abbey

That desire to channel through his roles emotions that he does not dare to explore in his daily life is more than evident. James (such was the name of his father, who died of cancer, one of the great losses of his life) he takes those characters and gives them a sensibility whether it’s a period drama, a contemporary musical or a re-reading of a classic melodrama. His versatility is obvious, but even more evident is his absolute dedication to each project, since he made his television debut with Just William until the recognition that came two years later, when in 2012 he made his entrance to the acclaimed drama downton abbey with the character of Lady Rose.

Lily James and Cate Blanchett in Cinderella

Her performance woke up Hollywood and thus, in what was a meteoric rise, James got a leading role that she longed for: that of Cinderella in the version live action by Kenneth Branagh. The feature film will have its unevenness, but the actress gave him an infectious energy that never crossed the line to overact. Instead, James represents an interesting paradox: he knows when to be subtle and when to display his charisma without being pushy. As if his academic training sometimes collided with a certain spontaneity at the time of metamorphosis.

And nothing says metamorphosis like Pride Prejudice and Zombies, that wayward adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel directed by Burr Steers, in which James put the body of an Elizabeth Bennet in arms. During the shooting of the film, which began In 2014, she met actor Matt Smith, with whom she began a relationship that lasted until 2019. and that was always marked by the low profile.

Lily James in the sequel to Mamma Mia

While enjoying their relationship out of the flashes, James returned to the UK for a BBC miniseries (that back and forth continues to this day): an ambitious adaptation of War and peace Leo Tolstoy commanded by the experienced writer and screenwriter Andrew Davies. From there, back to Hollywood. “Repeating yourself is the death of creativity,” the actress told Harpers’ Bazaar. “I know I want to expand and become another person, we’ll see what the future holds.”

That constant yearning for transformation led her to accept very diverse roles like Deborah’s in Baby: the apprentice of crime, Elizabeth Layton’s in the biopic about Winston Churchill the darkest hours, the Deb Hale in the thriller Little Woods and that of the young Donna Sheridan in Mama Mia! Let’s go again, the sequel to the Phyllida Lloyd musical directed by Ol Parker in which she played young Donna Sheridan, Meryl Streep’s character.

Lily James Says Acting Helps Her Explore Pain Getty Images

At this point, only six years had passed since his film debut with the short film Chemistry. Little Lily, daughter of actress Ninette Mantle and musician James Thomson, always knew that acting was her path and by dint of work and good choices, she achieved not only great success in a short period of time, but also the respect of her peers and filmmakers who wanted to have her as the lead. Tireless, James also felt that training and training should not be neglected. was tested in theater on several occasions, passing the test in stagings Othello, Romeo and Juliet Y The wicked. Going from minor to major does not seem to be her thing, her innate ambition made her shine notoriously.

Armie Hammer and Lily James in Rebecca

His most recent film roles include Yesterday, by Danny Boyle; Rebeca (the failed Ben Wheatley film that was unfailingly compared to Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece) and The excavation, another Netflix original film in which it was directed by the Australian Simon Stone and with Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes as his co-stars. In this way, James was gaining experience by imbibing the creativity of the teams with which he had been working for more than a decade. His best work, in fact, had its premiere last year: the miniseries the search for love, based on the great novel of the same name by Nancy Mitford, adapted and directed by actress Emily Mortimer, Available on HBO Max.

Lily James shines as Linda Radlett in The Search for Love hbo max

In it, James played Linda Radlett, a young woman who cannot conceive of living in any other way than loving without gray. As her cousin Fany de Ella (an extraordinary Emily Beecham) explains at the beginning of the fiction: “Linda laughed a lot… and she cried a lot too.” James’ work is simply wonderful, a whirlwind that does justice to a character as beautiful and as broken as Linda’s.

Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy Erin Simmin

Last Wednesday the first three episodes of Robert Siegel’s miniseries were released on Star+ in which James puts himself in the shoes of Pamela Anderson in the most troubled period of her life: when an intimate video she had recorded with her then-husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee – played by Sebastian Stan – comes out and nothing is ever the same for her. The fiction echoes the current situation by showing us Pamela’s search to be taken seriously in the industry, for wanting to do monologues in Baywatch and not just run to the shore in loop, and for wanting to build a stable life in which being a mother was also a priority.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson Erin Simmin

In addition to the excellent characterization, James’s work goes a step further by approaching Pamela as a sensitive and sometimes very naive woman, artistic decision that is reflected in an excellent scene in which he explains why he admires Jane Fonda so much. However, when she was offered the role of her, James was reluctant to accept it. “ I wanted to quit a week early. ‘I can’t do it,’ she kept telling me to myself,” express. After overcoming his fears, he explained his working process: “I wanted to capture that energy of Pamela, that impulsiveness and that spirit that she has when she is in front of the camera,” He said and added: “He is a bold and authentic person.”

The photos of Lily James and Dominic West that toured the world and sparked rumors GROSBY GROUP

Just as Anderson had to brave a media whirlwind, the same thing happened to James in 2020 when she was caught red-handed in Rome with actor Dominic West, who plays her father in The search for love, andn whose shoot they met. The photos were replicated in the media to the chagrin of Catherine FitzGerald, wife of the protagonist of TheWire, Who will play Prince Charles in the fifth season of TheCrown.

After the viralization of the images, West was compelled to be photographed with FitzGerald at the door of his house in the county of Wiltshire, in the United Kingdom. “Our marriage is strong and we are still together. Thank you”, declared the marriage in unison before the press and with a handwritten letter as support. Subsequently, It transpired that the actor is prohibited from “seeing, talking or working” with James if he wants to rebuild his marriage, and there was even talk of renewing his vows, after a decade of marrying his wife and mother of four of his children.

Dominic West publicly apologized to his wife GROSBY GROUP

For its part, James had to lower his profile even more, he canceled several interviews, and that’s how none of the interpreters could hold press conferences to promote the excellent miniseries they worked on together. In fact, around Lily’s ring with Pam & Tommy it was a way of to reset the scandal that had resonated loudly in the ruthless British press.

Nowadays, the young woman enjoys her validity in a volatile industry. “I feel so grateful, it’s easy to worry in this job about whether you’re taking on the right roles. Sometimes you can question if it is not better to do something different; I happen to fall into that trap, but I think that’s part of what makes us human.”