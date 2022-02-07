Liga MX: Atlas remains undefeated after beating Santos

The red and black of the Atlas continue in a big way, with the step of a champion and that is that this Sunday night, they defeated Santos Laguna in a duel of brothers on Date 4 of the Clausura 2022, with a score of 2-1 against a Jalisco Stadium that registered a good entrance despite the restrictions by COVID-19.

Despite the pause in Liga MX, the Foxes continue to be a team that defends itself by note, that has a defined style and that attacks what is necessary to win the games, added to the fact that they finally had the presence of Julio César Furch, who appeared in the tournament, after having missed the first three games due to the issue of coronavirus.

And it was precisely “Emperor” Furch who was in charge of giving Atlas these three points, not for having scored goals, but for giving a couple of assists. The first at minute 28 to Martín Nervo, who scored with his chest; the second assist came before the end of the first period, at 46′, now giving the pass to Jairo Torres, so that they would add three more points, reaching 10 points, the same as La Franja del Pueblatwo teams that live a good moment in the campaign.

For his part, the older brother Santos Laguna is going through a difficult time, and that is that in the four games that have been played so far, they have only added one point and lost to the red and black It is an important blow for a team that today has received 10 goals.

Still the saints shortened distances at minute 83, after a great score by Harold Lozano, who in a showy way, using a play of “english girl” to outline his right leg and defining before the departure of Camilo Vargas.

The next duel for the champion will be next Friday, February 11, when they travel to Angelópolis to face Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, in a duel between two teams that are going through a good moment in terms of football and results.

JL