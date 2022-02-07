Lee Yoo-Mi, the actress of ‘The Squid Game’, unrecognizable in ‘We are dead’

Leave in the hands of the South Koreans a story about zombies and make it a television hit. The Asian country, an expert like few others in exploiting this classic horror film theme, is the creator of works such as Train to Busan or Kingdom, productions on the big and small screen that have managed to get international audiences into their pockets. And that is precisely what he is achieving again with his latest gamble, We are deadthe series that they already compare with the squid game thanks to the good figures that it harvests: It has sneaked into the most watched in Spain on Netflix throughout this weekend. A story that takes place in an institute, where a dangerous virus spreads zombie from which the students must try to escape. If you have also been encouraged to see it, it may have happened to you like many of the followers of the series: Have you been able to recognize the actress who plays Na-yeon?







Lee Yoo-Mi, the player 240 in the squid game

The actress who plays Na-yeon in We are dead is actually Lee Yoo-Mi, whom we had already seen in the successful Netflix series, although in a very different role from the one she has in the plot of zombies. The interpreter got into the skin of player 240, Ji Yeong, the young woman Kang Sae Byeok has to play marbles against in order to survive. However, while in that fiction we saw her with short, black hair and blonde streaks, in We are dead has undergone a makeover that has made the followers of fiction not realize until they reach the equator of its 12 chapters that it was about her.







In this new series, the actress appears with much longer hair, in a light brown color with mahogany highlights; a totally different characterization than the one she wore when we first met her. At 27 years old, Lee Yo-Mi has managed to establish herself as one of the actresses of the moment. His appearance in the squid game made it experience an impressive rise in social networks: before the series premiered, it had 24,000 followers. Right now it can boast of having more than seven million. In addition, the actress has become a claim for some fashion firms, such as Miu Miu, of which she is currently an ambassador.