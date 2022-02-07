Lana del Rey has an OnlyFans account and the internet explodes

Everything seems to indicate that King’s wool opened your account onlyfans and the fandom of the American model and producer has exploded the internet in search of the real account.

Will Lana del Rey follow in the footsteps of Cardi B and Bella Thorne on OnlyFans?

In September 2021, Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, better known as King’s wool, decided to close his multiple social networks forever, the reason? According to her own words, he needed privacy and transparency, in addition, he wanted to keep a circle closer to her and avoid episodes of anxiety that they provoke.

Disappearing from social networks did not necessarily mean giving up music, so much so that we recently heard Watercolor Eyes, the song that she herself composed for the second season of the HBO series,

euphoria

and that we heard in the third episode, Ruminations: Big and Little Bullies.

Now, almost four years after his farewell to Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok and Facebook, the internet has exploded as everything seems to indicate that King’s wool I would be in onlyfans.

It is well known that several celebrities and singers have an alternate Instagram account managed by themselves with nicknames to browse and freely post on the low-profile account to go unnoticed.

Fans have discovered that behind the Instagram account @honeymoon could be the interpreter of blue jean. Although they are simple assumptions, fans remain attentive to everything that is published in it.

Until now, most of the posts had seemed normal until one day he posted a very suggestive mirror selfie with the caption: “How good it is to have my OnlyFans account.”

The screenshot was replicated by a fan on Twitter and everyone has set out to find the alleged account of onlyfans of the model and singer.

Until now there is no confirmed information that gives any information about the veracity of the Instagram account and if it is really managed by Elizabeth herself.

