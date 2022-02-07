La Jornada – Despite the lack of budget, there will be polling places within reach: INE

Mexico City. Despite “the budgetary limitations imposed” on the National Electoral Institute (INE), on April 10 “citizens will have at their disposal a box to exercise their legitimate right to participate in the historic exercise” of revocation of the presidential mandate, affirmed the President of the General Council, Lorenzo Córdova.

In a video released today, the electoral advisor insisted that the budget available to the INE makes it impossible to install the 165,000 polling stations originally planned by the council and that are provided for in the law.

However, he indicated that the INE, “hand in hand with thousands and thousands of people who will receive and count the votes of those who participate on April 10, will once again allow the recreation and strengthening of our democracy.”

He maintained that, once the summons was issued, this unprecedented exercise in participatory democracy was formally and legally begun and he stressed that, in the coming days, the institute will focus on organizing a democratic process “under the exercise of the political rights of citizens , under the constitutional principles of legality, certainty, impartiality, objectivity, independence and maximum publicity.

He explained that the INE will start a campaign to promote this exercise and that it is the only authority authorized to do so.

He recalled that, from the entry into force of the call and until its conclusion, all government propaganda is canceled, except that related to educational, health and civil protection issues, for which he called on the federal, state and municipal governments to “respect the rules of the political communication model that the parties have agreed upon and embodied in the law on the matter”.