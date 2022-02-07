Kylie Jenner welcomes her second child with Travis Scott

There is a new member in the Kardashian-Jenner family, since, this Sunday, Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she became a mother for the second timewelcoming her second child with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Through his Instagram account, the makeup entrepreneur announced the birth of the baby by sharing a black and white photo with the caption “2/2/22”, implying that their son was born on February 2. In accordance with Page Six, it is a child.

In August of last year, several media confirmed the pregnancy of the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, Kylie shared the news on Instagram until early September. After confirming the news herself, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics boasted on several occasions her baby bump in elegant outfits. She even rocked a sheer lace bodysuit during New York Fashion Week in September.

Kylie Jenner wants to have a big family

The billionaire has been open about wanting to have a big family. In April 2020, on her friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, Kylie expressed her desire to have seven children “in the future”. “Pregnancy is not a joke; It is a serious thing and it is difficult”he added.

The good news came amid ongoing legal troubles for Travis Scott following what happened at the Astroworld Festival in November of last year. Kylie has stood by the musician through these dark times, insisting that he was “unaware” that 10 of the attendees were dying while he was performing on stage.

Kylie and the rapper are also parents to Stormi, whom they welcomed in February 2018. At the time, Jenner kept her pregnancy a secret. and waited to officially confirm the news after giving birth to her baby. Travis and Kylie began dating in April 2017. They briefly broke up in October 2019 before restarting their romance in early 2021.