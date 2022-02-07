Kylie Jenner welcomes her second baby

Influencer Kylie Jenner and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, have welcomed their second baby together, they announced on social media.

Jenner posted a black-and-white photo on Sunday presumably of her own hand holding the arm of her newest family member who, according to Page Six, is male.

As a caption, the businesswoman also added a date: February 2, 2022, when her descendant apparently came into the world, one day after the fourth birthday of her daughter, Stormi.

It was last August when reports about the 24-year-old celebrity’s second pregnancy emerged, and a source told the outlet that her entire family was delighted to learn that they would welcome another little one into their ranks.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed the information in early September by showing off her bulging belly via video on Instagram and making public appearances at New York Fashion Week.

However, not all is joy at the moment in the home of Jenner and Scott, since the artist, 30, is still in the midst of various legal battles to organize the Astroworld Festival in November, where at least 10 of his fans died. in a human avalanche while he sang on stage.