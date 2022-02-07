Kylie Jenner welcomes her second baby with Travis Scott

So far the name of the baby is unknown. Kylie Jenner. Photo: AFP

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Travis Scott and welcomed him with a tender photo on his social networks.

In the photograph that the famous uploaded, you can see the small hand of her son holding hers.

the image you uploaded Kylie Jenner to his Instagram account is accompanied by the date 2/2/2022, just the day the little boy was born.

The new member of the Kardashian-Jenner family was born this February 2, one day after the fourth birthday of his daughter Stormi. However, the baby’s name is unknown. Kylie Jenner.

Jenner also shared several Instagram stories showing the flower arrangements she received after the birth of her son.

In August 2021 it became known that Jenner, 24, was pregnant for the second time, even in January she celebrated her baby shower.

In those photographs Kylie Jenner is seen posing in a dazzling white dress, her mother Kris and her grandmother MJ are also present.

Kylie, Kim’s younger sister Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian recently became the first woman with more than 300 million followers on her Instagram account.

The socialite now he is the second most followed person on this social network, below soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo who has 389 million followers.

Last September Kylie Jenner dethroned Arianna Grande who had managed to be the most followed woman of Instagram. This happened after publishing a video in which she announced her second pregnancy with the rapper Travis Scott.