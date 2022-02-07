Kylie Jenner reappears to announce the birth of her baby

Last year, the 24-year-old businesswoman said she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott

American model and media personality Kylie Jenner appeared on Sunday to announce the birth of a baby, posting a photo on Instagram of a hand holding a baby’s arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 and a blue heart.

Last year, the 24-year-old businesswoman said she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The couple also have a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

His sister kourtney kardashian added “Mommy of two lives” to the post and Scott added a series of heart emojis.

Kylie Jenner is the younger sister from the kardashian clan who became famous on the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which ended his 15th birthday in June.

She is also the founder of the Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, Majority owned by cosmetics maker Coty Inc.