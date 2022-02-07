Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: their complete love story and in chronological order

With the news of the arrival of her second baby, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott They have been placed in the trends as the couple of the moment. And it is that after being together for almost five years in a relationship that has been a roller coaster, in recent months, their romance has been consolidated like never before and it is time to recapitulate everything that has been their love story since the start.

If you want to find out how the spark began and how each of the times they returned was, stay and read until the end because we tell you in chronological order!

the beginning of romance

To get into context, we must remember the long relationship that Kylie Jenner had with Tyga before Travis Scott. The businesswoman and the singer began dating in 2014 and, despite rumors of her separation in 2015, Kylie confirmed in the Ellen DeGeneres show that they were together. In 2016, sources revealed that they had broken up and got back together once more, but it wasn’t until early 2017 that their official breakup was assured.

And although it is not known exactly when it was that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott They met, months later they were seen at Coachella, which could have been one of their first dates (it is believed that almost immediately after his breakup with Tyga). Later, the paparazzi captured them with incredible chemistry at a game of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

This may have been one of the couple’s first official dates. wow! Getty Images

When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott become boyfriends?

The couple has not spoken of an exact date, but their relationship became official to the world when, in an interview with GQ in May 2017, Kylie Jenner He said he would go on tour with the singer. In addition, it is worth mentioning that it is highly likely that in May, or early June, the Kardashians’ younger sister became pregnant, since on February 1, 2108, 9 months later, Their first child together, Stormi Webster, was born..

The blossoming of your relationship

With the love flowing, Travis began gifting Kylie with impressive gifts, including a Ferrari that left everyone on Instagram in awe; then the makeup magnate rented all of Six Flags to celebrate the birthday of her son’s father, and later details of her life together were revealed, vacationing and wearing incredible looks matchy on red carpets, from the Grammys to the 2019 Met Gala.