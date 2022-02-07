Kourtney Kardashian can’t start her day without taking EVOO

We copied Kim Kardashian’s ‘total sport look’ (for less than 40 euros!)

Khloé Kardashian revolutionizes Instagram with her iron abs

It is not the first time that we speak to you about the amazing benefits that extra virgin olive oil (nicknamed under its acronym EVOO) can provide and provide in our body and how, little by little, it has begun to incorporate, as an essential, multitude of routines or tricks healthy of many famous faces. We even tell you that the best EVOO that you can incorporate into your diet has Spanish origin and is available in the supermarket for less than nine euros.

And once again, it returns to occupy our headlines after knowing that Kourtney Kardashian begins every morning with a most habit healthy: drinking one tablespoon of EVOOcompletely fasting. And why?, you may be wondering. Well, numerous scientific studies support the extensive list of benefits that it contributes to the body -from preventing cardiovascular diseases to regulating intestinal transit, among others- and, truthfully, seeing the list of more than one we have craved start the morning in true Kardashian style.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Why Kourtney Kardashian starts with a spoonful of EVOO

Knowing that the Mediterranean diet is consolidated and recommended as one of the healthiest in the world, Kourtney turned her attention in the acclaimed and recognized extra virgin olive oil. That is to say, this is the food that has been pointed out, in multiple studies, as one of the iRichest and most beneficial ingredients for the body; thanks to its rich composition of healthy fatty acids, anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants that are beneficial for the mind, the body and, of course, the skin.

In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if that golden glow that lately shines on your skinI would have achieved it thanks to this morning step, boosted, of course, with a good care and hydration routine.

As Kourtney herself told, start the day with a spoonful on an empty stomach, every other morning, for best results.

Proven benefits of EVOO

fcafotodigitalGetty Images

thanks to the high antioxidant level that it contains, helps strengthen the immune system ; improving the antibacterial and antiviral activity of the organism.

that it contains, helps ; improving the antibacterial and antiviral activity of the organism. Is he best natural anti-inflammatory . It even helps prevent the onset of diseases such as arthritis.

. It even helps prevent the onset of diseases such as arthritis. prevents the appearance of cardiovascular diseases (reducing the level of glucose in the blood, blood clots and cholesterol) and prevents neurodegenerative diseases thanks to the fact that it inhibits the appearance of the proteins indicated as the cause of Alzheimer’s.

the appearance of (reducing the level of glucose in the blood, blood clots and cholesterol) and prevents thanks to the fact that it inhibits the appearance of the proteins indicated as the cause of Alzheimer’s. favors the absorption of vitamins and minerals.

Improves the digestive system and, therefore, the intestinal microbiota promoting smoother bowel movements and fighting constipation.

and, therefore, the intestinal microbiota promoting smoother bowel movements and fighting constipation. Nourishes, enhances and strengthens hair, skin and nails.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io