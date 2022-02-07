Kim Kardashian would like to find someone to share her life with

Kim Kardashian would not want to be single forever (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

The Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West could have ended for a few months, but that doesn’t mean she’s given up on finding someone to share her life with.

According to what a source revealed to the magazine People, reality star doesn’t see herself as single forever and wants to date someone again at some point.

“She doesn’t see herself as single for the rest of her life […] His priorities are his children and his work, but she would love to find a boy with whom to share her life”, shared the person who remained anonymous.

Despite this desire, the source added that the KKW Beauty founder is doing very well after filing for divorce from the musician last February.

The businesswoman already knew about Kanye and Irina’s relationship (Photo: Instagram / @kimkardashian)

“She was really struggling when she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and she really didn’t want to file for divorce. She though she has come a long way since she filed for divorce. She is very happy and convinced that she made the right decision,” she revealed.

In addition to this, the businesswoman does not mind that her ex-partner is dating someone else, and even a few weeks ago she was aware of the alleged romance between the producer and the model Irina Shayk.

“His only concern is his children. He wants Kanye to be around and spend as much time with them as possible.”, finished the source.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk confirmed their romance with a recent romantic getaway to Europe. The Russian rapper and model traveled to France earlier this week, where they enjoyed a stay at the exclusive Villa La Coste hotel, located in the Provence region.

The businesswoman wished her ex-partner a happy birthday (Photo: Instagram/khloekardashian)

“They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and some friends”, shared a witness to the site AND! News. “Kanye photographed Irina whenever she could […] She loved posing for him. She seems like her muse, ”said a second source to the aforementioned medium.

Kim Kardashian declared her eternal love to Kanye West, despite his impending divorce. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star paid tribute to her ex-husband on her 44th birthday with an old photo of the couple with three of her children: North, Saint and Chicago West, then a son. baby. “Happy Birthday. I love you for life! ”, Wrote the American next to a family photograph of her.

Kim, 40, also shared a photo of West with her children and one of them when they were a couple.

The numerous messages to West from the Kardashian clan suggest that there is a good relationship with the rapper since Kim officially filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences. They had married in a castle in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014, after two years of dating.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last February (Photo: Backgrid/The Grosby Group)

The musician, who suffers from bipolar disorder, has four children with Kim: North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (2).

Kim’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, also honored the musician with a post on Instagram, calling him her “brother for life.” “Have the best birthday, Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!” Khloé wrote.

Kris Jenner also celebrated the rapper’s birthday on her Instagram story. Sharing a photo of them holding hands, the powerful family’s matriarch wrote: “Happy birthday #kanyewest!”

