Kim Kardashian would be looking to declare herself single, but Kanye West has not signed the divorce eint | INSTAGRAM | PHOTOS | shows

Unfortunately, the businesswoman kim kardashian and the rapper kanye-west They still cannot discuss the subject of their divorce until they reach an agreement. Apparently, the protagonist of Keeping up with the Kardashians insists on being declared legally single as soon as possible.

Recall that Kim filed the divorce papers in February 2021 and has been requesting that her last name be changed since December of last year.

“Kim is still trying to dissolve the status from ‘married’ to ‘single’ before finalizing the divorce, but ‘Ye’ has yet to sign,” a source told E! News. In addition, the anonymous interviewee stated that West would not be following the case and would not have signed any separation document.

Kim Kardashian responded to Kanye West’s accusations

After the series of messages that the rapper had been posting about his ex-partner on social networks, the businesswoman decided to raise her voice. A few days ago, Kardashian pointed out that she has tried to have a healthy relationship with the father of her children, but it has not been possible.

4.2.2022 | Kim Kardashian post about Kanye West. Photo: capture Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more damaging than any TikTok North can create. Divorce is hard enough for our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such negative and public ways is only causing everyone more pain,” he wrote.

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of kidnapping his children

Kanye West decided to respond to the accusations of Kardashian. In his last post on Instagram, made on February 5, the interpreter of “Praise god” extracted an image from his documentary Jeen-Yuhs, and pointed out that Kim Kardashian has prevented him from seeing her children.

“I want to take my kids to my hometown Chicago to watch my basketball team play in front of 7,000 people, but Kim stops me. How is this joint custody?” she pointed out.

5.2.2022 | Kanye West post questioning Kim Kardashian. Photo: Capture Kanye West/Instagram

Similarly, the rapper had accused Kardashian of kidnapping her children: “The United States saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday, by not wanting to give me the address,” he said in reference to what happened weeks ago, on 15 January, in celebration of the four years of his little girl, Chicago.