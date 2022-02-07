Kim Kardashian stars in Balenciaga campaign

kim kardashian is the new muse of Balenciaga. This is how the French firm let it be known after sharing its latest campaign on its social networks, in which the most famous of the Kardashian clan exudes elegance wearing the most outstanding pieces of the house with the timeless designs of its creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

The photos, taken through the lens of renowned fashion photographer Stef Mitchell, show Kim in three looks. In the first photo, she is seen dressed completely in black with a long-sleeved top, leggings, ankle boots and a fluorescent green bag with the initials ‘KKW’ (kim kardashian West) etched.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/07/woman-dressed-in-black-8599af5c.jpg

In a second image, the businesswoman poses with an ‘Hourglass’ model coat and a white bag, while the last look for the campaign is made up of an animal print coat that combines with black boots and a shoulder bag.

For some years, Kim has had a certain closeness with the French firm and proof of this is the extravagant look that gave a lot to talk about with the one who attended the Met Gala last year. This is not surprising, since her ex-husband, Kanye West, has had a close relationship with Gvasalia since before he was creative director of Balenciaga.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/07/woman-standing-in-a-black-dress-e816971b.jpg

This new campaign also includes other well-known figures and friends of the brand, such as the French actress Isabelle Huppert, photographed at her home in Paris, and the male model Tommy Blue, who was immortalized in his apartment in the French capital. The model Marie-Agnès and the singer Justin Bieber also posed for Stef Mitchell’s lens, although their photographs have not yet come to light.