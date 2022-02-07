Khloé Kardashian shows off her daughter True with a bag of 80 thousand pesos

As well as all the members of the clan of the kardashianKhloe has also capitalized on the popularity of appearing on the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which showcased the family’s everyday life. kardashian jenner for more than a decade, from October 14, 2007, when the first chapter was broadcast, until June 20, 2021, when the last one was released.

Thanks to the fame they achieved, their foray into business life was practically a fact, so they did not hesitate to create brands of clothing, cosmetics and makeup for women, among others. One of those products was DASH, a boutique that he founded Khloe Kardashian with her sisters Kourtney Y kimwhich already has three branches in California, Florida and New York.

Although her sister Kim or her half-sisters Kendall Y Kylie Jenner They have managed to be more mediatic worldwide, she has also established herself as a great businesswoman and influencer, having more than 219 million followers on Instagram, a social network in which she not only boasts her luxurious lifestyle or her own beauty brands. also his daughter Truewhom he procreated from his relationship with the basketball player tristan thompson.

The above was confirmed recently when Khloé published a photo of True sitting on a gray armchair and in which you can see that the girl is dressed in a cream sweater, a pink skirt with sequins and white Nike sneakers.

However, what most caught the attention of the users of said social network was that the little girl who will be 4 years old on April 12, had a small bag in the shape of a strawberry donut by her side. Mark Judith Leiberwhich has a price of 4 thousand 195 dollars, that is, more than 80 thousand Mexican pesos.

Everything seems to indicate that he copied his cousin’s taste north westthe first daughter that her aunt Kim Kardashian had with kanye-westwho is currently 8 years old, or rather, that she lent her her bag, since during a tour of her closet that she posted on TikTok in December, she showed off this sweet piece.

However, it is not the only article that kardashian They have Leiber, because North also left one in the form of pizza and another in the form of Cinderella’s carriage, which each have a price of 5,695 dollars, that is, more than 113,000 Mexican pesos.