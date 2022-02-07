Keninis vs cuties! Kenyan fans follow the fight against Kimberly Loaiza’s sabotage

MEXICO – During the last few days, Kenya Os It has been one of the internet celebrities who have given the most to talk about. As a result of the launch of her newest song together with Snow Tha Product, the famous influencer, and now a singer, has done nothing more than add praise and compliments to her and her work. A fact that, apparently, fans of Kimberly Loaiza, who is known to be the arch-enemy of the Kenyan leader, have not liked very much.

And it is that, certainly, many were those who drew attention to a kind of sabotage by Loaiza towards Os. The reason for this is that, as is well known, the interpreter of “La Noche” had been showing enthusiasm for this great work for several weeks. However, the older cutie decided to launch her collaboration with Ely Blancarte for the same day.

Given all the antecedents between Kenya Os Y Kimberly LoaizaFor many, the media outrage that Juan De Dios Pantoja’s wife wanted to commit was obvious. However, it seems that things would not go so well for her cutie because, surprisingly, the results of her media nemesis exceeded everyone’s expectations, to the point of making her be totally displaced in the trends of February 3.

It was in this way that Os ended up getting more than 6 million views to date, compared to Loaiza’s 3.8 in the same time. Undoubtedly, the launch of the Mazatleca would end up leaving “Salvaje” as a resounding flop, while “Joder” has become one of the most successful songs of this first quarter of 2022. An unprecedented event that will boost the race from Kenya.

Meanwhile, the networks have not stopped stirring among the fans of Kenya Os and of Kimberly Loaiza. On the one hand, there are many who make fun of the alleged strategy that the cutie wanted to carry out on this occasion. On the other hand, jukilop fans have praised their idol’s work, assuring that the number of views he has achieved has not been taken lightly, since there have been several million in a short time.