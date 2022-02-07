Kendall Jenner gets protection from man who broke into her home

The Kardashian-Jenners are part of the most important group of celebrities in recent years thanks to their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashiansas well as your personal projects. That is why on several occasions they have been victims of harassment by their followers, who have tried or managed to enter their properties.

Man tries to break into Kendall Jenner’s house

Recently, a man by the name of Arnold Babcock was detained inside the gated community Kendall lives in for security. Babcock claimed that he was looking for Kendall. According to sources of TMZit is not the first time that this man appears in the area trying to find the model.

Community security detained Babcock until the police arrived, who then They arrested him for trespassing. However, he was released a short time later without charge.

Police sources told TMZ Los Angeles County Office of George Gascon rarely files charges in burglary cases, so suspects have more incentive to reoffend.

Kendall receives protection from Babcock

Despite being released, Babcock is still under investigation for his other alleged incidents involving Kendall. For her part, the model is receiving protection by court order, since she took what happened directly to a court and requested a temporary restraining order against Babcock, which was approved by a judge.

Meanwhile, Babcock must stay away from Kendall until February 1, when he has a court hearing.

It is not the first time that someone has tried to enter the properties of the Kardashian-Jenner

This is not the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has had to deal with men trying to break into their homes or property. In March of last year, a man jumped naked into Kendall’s pool before being arrested, and last month a man was arrested near Kylie’s home trying to make contact with her.