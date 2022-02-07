Kendall Jenner also wears her favorite jeans in different colors

the closet of Kendall Jenner is one of the most analyzed in the industry, the designs that the model wears in her day to day cause almost as much interest as her appearances on the red carpet. Her street style is very different from the choices she wears on public outings, and paired with sports-inspired outfits, the basics set wins more often than not. In general, the top is not very fond of logomania, it usually opts for firms with minimalist aesthetics such as The Row or Khaite, two of the most repeated stamps in his dressing room. In her last appearance, we have been able to see her to bet again on this relaxed formula in an urban key, a wardrobe in which he has reconfirmed which are his favorite jeans.







Enjoying the Los Angeles sun, the mannequin has been photographed on the same weekend that her sister Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second baby. The model has chosen the urban set that integrates powerful basics with other garments closer to the trends. As we said, Kendall’s crush on straight jeans is confirmed once again in this latest look. It is about Indigo blue jeans with a straight leg and high waist, a cut that always helps to visually refine the waist area. Is he model Danielle from the New York firm Khaite, one of the most successful brands among expert lovers of renewed minimalism. On the website of the label founded by designer Catherine Holstein, we find different models of the same garment. In addition to this dark design, there is also a bet of washed effect. This other alternative, ideal for creating a certain sensation of volume in the legs, is also part of Kendall’s wardrobe. A detail that confirms his taste for this straight silhouette and high waist.

To complete the look, she has opted for a short t-shirt that works perfectly with this type of high-rise jeans. She has completed it with a multicolour print wool jacket and original winter clogs from Birkenstock.

With the February fashion weeks about to start, there are a few days of intense work for the mannequin. Although we no longer see her on the catwalk very often, at this time of year she multiplies her appearances in the different events held within the framework of the fashion weeks. What’s more, soon we will see her again on the small screen with the rest of her family. As was announced a few weeks ago, the Kardashian-Jenner clan will once again have their own reality show, a year after the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The new project will bring all the sisters together once again and can be seen on Disney +.