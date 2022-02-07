Keanu Reeves: This is the awkward and funny interview that Zach Galifianakis conducted | VIDEO

In the last few days, an old interview has gone viral again in which the irreverent actor Zach galifianakis converse with Keanu Reeves.

In this conversation, both celebrities talk about the participation of Reeves in different tapes like “Toy Story 4”, “You Always be my Maybe” and in addition to his viral presentation in the E3.

It is precisely his appearance in that video that over the years led to Keanu Reeves to be referred to on social media as “the boyfriend of the internet”

However, it is this quality that seems to Zach galifianakis used to try to make the actor uncomfortable and get the odd laugh from the viewer.

Interview was part of the promotion of “Between Two Ferns”

It should be noted that this funny was part of the media tour for the comedy “Between Two Ferns”. in this interview Zach galifianakis He asked the 57-year-old interpreter a series of questions in an effort to make him uncomfortable.

One of the questions Zach started with was: “Have you ever thought about researching a character who has taken acting classes?”to which the actor only took a few seconds and replied: “Right now I’m acting like this is fun. How am I doing?”.

Later, Galifianakis also proceeds to ask him where he keeps all his awards, to which the actor comments “No one has won.”

Zach then mentions that he has a theory that the actor doesn’t age because he’s immortal, which is why his movies feel like an eternity.

These types of interviews are part of the comedy that Zack does for the YouTube channel of funny or die. In recent years, Galifianakis has interviewed major celebrities in this format, such as Barack Obama and Brad Pitt.

KEEP READING

Keanu Reeves: This is the incredible rocker look that any man would like to have at 57 | PHOTOS

Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his ‘Matrix’ salary to cancer research