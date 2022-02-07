Kate Winslet will investigate a strange murder for HBO

In 1997, when Kate Winslet starred titanica as Rose Dewitt Butaker, the rich girl who falls in love with Leonardo DiCaprio, everything indicated that british actress he would become a box office star. However, she did not allow herself to be swayed by the expectation of success and literally sunk that idea of ​​becoming a typical movie phenomenon to the bottom.

After titanica The doors of Hollywood were flung wide open for her, but Winslet took it in stride, choosing several risky offerings with a more independent spirit.

One year after titanica starred Hideous Kinky, the story of a young woman who escapes with her children to Morocco and tries to make her way in a different culture.

He then worked with Jane Campion on Holy Smoke, another trip in which he was seduced by a strange guru played by Harvey Keitel. There he became the adoration of heartbreak fans in the unclassifiable romantic comedy Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

These are just some examples of the extensive career, which began with titanica, from the movie star, and now from television, with another shine, Kate Winslet. A daring woman who has recently been able to criticize Hollywood as a place fraught with prejudice and homophobia.

She is still on her own, looking for interesting roles, and she has already found one on television. there was already starred in the miniseries Mildred Pierce and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work as a single mother who tries to win her daughter’s love at any cost. He also had no problem being part of the animated television project with moominvalley. And now she is a vulnerable and complex woman in the miniseries Mare of Easttown.

It is a police show in which she plays a detective who must solve a murder in a small community, as always, full of secrets and complex relationships. The 7-episode production premieres this Sunday on HBO at 9:00 pm.

A new challenge

“I think they sent me the scripts in 2018, I read it and I loved it, seriously. Mare Sheehan was one of the biggest challenges I think I’ve had to deal with,” Winslet added.

“She looks nothing like me. So that’s pretty scary if you’re an actress like me who likes to be terrified and isn’t afraid to be exposed,” she joked.

But the plot is a bit thicker. In Mare of Easttown, things get complicated when he appears murdered a teenager that she has left the upbringing of her little son to her ex-boyfriend. Mare will be in charge of finding the culprit, but at the same time she will have a very deep conflict and some things in her life will be revealed that will put her against the wall several times. She is divorced and dealing with a loss, and it affects her performance within the investigation.

“It came at the perfect time in many ways for me, when I was looking for something as consuming as this, and it certainly did. So it’s true I feel very lucky that it is now a reality, ”reflected the 45-year-old interpreter who does not hide her emotion.

It’s hard being a detective

On the profession of detective revealed: «I think I’d be a lousy detective in real life. I do better with beers on an outing. This character felt a million miles from who I am. I don’t think he has the mental toughness that is required. I have resistance, but in a different way. But I think the one thing I feel like I have in common with Mare and could honestly lean a lot on was that true sense of family and how much it means to her to keep it together at all costs.”

And he continues: «As well as the ability to admit that he has failed, he tries desperately to correct those mistakes and to keep everyone as close to her as possible.

To prepare for the role, Winslet followed the work routine of a group of real police officers in Marple, northern Pennsylvania. He also had as adviser and adviser the detective christine bleiler and did not want to watch police series.

“It was a real dilemma for me. Not knowing this world at all, well, where can you find such things? TV shows. But what I did do was watch a lot of dramas from true crimes and many images from YouTube», he detailed.

Despite her experience and years of work, the actress admits that she always faces her new projects with a load of fear and tension.

“I’ll say yes to a project and then I’ll spend the entire time, from saying yes to shooting, telling myself I can’t do this part. Why did I say yes? Why did they ask me? I mean actors are that weird, and I am not an exception”, commented.

He added: “I go through this weird questioning process, and then the pressure hits and it’s really happening. And so I can’t think of anything else and I face the fear by doing the work. No matter how long you’ve been in this business, you can never rest on your laurels. Now Mare of Easttown made me understand. When it comes to television, you go straight to someone’s house and entertain them in their living room. You have to honor that place and you have to meet and overcome fear.”

