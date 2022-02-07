Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Thinks He’s Trying To Kill Her

The public fight between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continues. The former couple’s divorce took a turn earlier this week when the businesswoman was forced to issue a public statement after Kanye claimed her daughter North has a TikTok account against her will.

Kanye’s constant need to attack me in interviews and on social media is actually more painful than any TikTok North can create.Kim wrote on Friday. “As a father [de familia]As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she wishes with adult supervision, because it brings her happiness. Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such negative and public ways is only causing more pain for everyone.”he added.

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Thinks He’s Trying to Kill Her

In another post, the rapper responded, accusing Kim of “attempting to kidnap her daughter Chicago.” Now, the rapper claims his ex-wife believes he is trying to kill her. “YESTERDAY, KIM ACCUSED ME OF ATTEMPTING TO MURDER HER”West claimed in a lengthy post shared on Instagram on Sunday.

“SO LET ME UNDERSTAND THIS, I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND THEY ACCUSE ME OF BEING DRUGS THEN I GO TO PLAY WITH MY SON AND TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND THEY ACCUSE ME OF STEALING. THESE IDEAS CAN REALLY LOCK SOMEONE UP”he added.

This Sunday afternoon Kanye has deleted all posts from his Instagram related to the issue.

Is Kanye pretending to be a father he’s not?

Despite Kanye’s claim that Kim won’t let him see his kids, sources close to Kim told Page Six that the rapper is just faking it. “Kanye needs to stop asking the internet how to be a father and start being a father. He barely sees his kids and he’s incredibly inconsistent.”said the source.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. the star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ She filed papers to be legally single in December 2021 after West pleaded with her to get back together with him.

