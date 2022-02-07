Kanye West deletes all his Instagram posts with Kim Kardashian and their children

Rapper Kanye West is more lost than ever. A few months ago he proposed to recover his relationship with Kim Kardashian, but the truth is that he is not on the right track if he wants to achieve his goal. After spending the last few days accusing Kardashian of kidnapping her daughter Chicago and putting eldest daughter North on Tik Tok “against her will,” West has decided to delete all those accusations and remove the photos from Instagram in which appeared with his ex-wife and their children.

This month has not started in the best way for rapper Kanye West. The 44-year-old singer continues in his personal war against Kim Kardashian and this time he has accused his ex-wife of exposing his children on social networks against his will. The surprising thing is that the rapper a few hours later deleted all these accusations.

Kanye West at a party after the Oscars Evan Agostini/AP

As reported by the digital media Page Six, West made the decision to delete the accusatory posts after uploading a video to social networks in which the rapper appeared with three of his four children. It seems that the artist wanted to show off Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Pslam, two, at the event The Future Brunch. DThen he shared the video with his children on social networks doing exactly the same thing he accused Kim of.

For now, West’s public war against the Skims founder is over and everything has calmed down since the rapper has deleted the photos with Kim and their children from social networks. For her part, Kardashian has not commented on her ex-husband’s harsh claims since he first attacked her for putting their 8-year-old daughter on Tik Tok.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West GTRES

Kim defended herself in a statement Friday, saying “Kanye’s constant need to attack me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North can create.” In addition, Kim Kardashian assured that she is doing everything possible to protect her daughter’s privacy while allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she wishes with adult supervision.

This statement made things worse and Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian by assuring that he forced her to undergo drug tests before seeing his children and that he once accused him of stealing the graphic novels of Akira when he was the one who had brought them to play with his son.

Kanye West giving a speech AP

Although now, for a few hours, the situation is calmer between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, everything indicates that at any moment some new accusation or some statement by Kanye West against Kim Kardashian will jump again. Or it could be that just the opposite happens, that Kanye West dedicates a nice word to his ex-wife. The way the rapper is lately, you never know what he’s going to surprise you with the next day.