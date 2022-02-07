Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend

01.18.2022 10:35 p.m.

Kylie Jenner wins the battle against her stalker

Good news for the Kardashian clan. Kylie Jenner finally got one Restraining order of five years against Jrue Mes Gan, one of his stalkers. The defendant tried to enter the house of the businesswoman in California last December, when he was stopped by the security team of the influencer. A legal battle won that comes when Jenner and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, prepare for the imminent arrival of their second child together in the coming days.

The influencer Kylie Jenner / EP

Orlando Bloom’s Nastiest Habit

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They have already celebrated five years of relationship. Although their love remains intact, routine and habits complicate their coexistence. This was explained by the singer in the radio program HeartRadio. The artist explained that the actor is a bit clueless and usually forgetting the dental floss you use around the house. The interpreter of darkhorse He commented that he has come to find remains in the bed, the car and even the kitchen table.

“Oh my God, he loves to clean his teeth and I appreciate it because some couples don’t do it and I find it gross. He has shiny teeth. But he flosses everywhere!” the singer revealed about Bloom’s nastiest habit.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom / EP

Neither a footballer nor a singer: David Beckham’s son wants to be a cook

180 degree turn in life Brooklyn Beckham. the firstborn of David Beckham and Victoria Adams has changed profession. If there was a time when the young man promised to become a star of photography, now he has changed the cameras for aprons. At 22 years old, the Briton works with ease in front of the stove.

However, for the moment, it has not transpired if he uses garlic or not for his snacks, a food that his mother hated, but that would go with the line of sustainable and healthy food, which he tries to promote. In fact, in the last hours he has become the protagonist of a controversy on their social networks. The young man announces the launch of a line of sneakers with the Superdry signature that has the motto inscribed on the sole: “Vegan”. Something that shocks if you take into account their carnivorous habits.

Brooklyn Beckham becomes a cook / INSTAGRAM

Robbie Williams’ problems with a hit man

Podcasts are the new favorite space for celebrities to tell their stories. intimacies or tell personal stories that they never told. The last to join it has been Robert Williams who has revealed that he had problems with a hitman.

“I never ever said this, but they hired a hitman to kill me”, so the British singer affirmed to This Past Weekend. Someone accepted that proposal and he, far from denouncing it, preferred to face it. “This is one of those unseen things that happen to you when you become famous.“, he confesses. Luckily, “that’s over”, he clarifies. “I have friends”, he jokes.

Singer Robbie Williams / EP

The networks burn with Rihanna and Madonna’s daughter in underwear

Fashion makes strange companions as it has happened with Rihanna and Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon. Both participate in the latest campaign of Savage x Fenty a previous clothing brand.

The famous pose openly with various sets of lingerie and has provoked the reaction in social networks that praise his figure and this extraordinary union.

Rihanna and Lourdes Leon / NETWORKS

J.Lo talks about her frequent “panic attacks”

Jennifer Lopez’s latest film has made the actress consider several things that fame implies. “I never thought about fame until i did Selena. After that movie, the panic attacks”, he points out.

“I remember walking down the street and someone yelling at me, ‘Jennifer!’ And I didn’t know who that person was. I ran home. From that moment on, I realized that she could never be alone in public again. I don’t think I’ve been alone on the street in over 20 years.“, reveals.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez / EP

The last image of Betty White

This Monday Betty White would have turned 100 years old and the networks celebrated it by remembering the great actress, but there was one Photo that shocked above all, the one that his assistant made him, kiersten.

In the image, taken on December 20, 2021, a Betty is seen “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever”, he details. “I think it’s one of the last photos of her,” he notes.

Actress Betty White FACEBOOK

Bella Hadid confesses that she has mental health problems

Bella Hadid has returned as an angel of Victoria’s Secret and on her return she has given a confession that few expected. “In the last year, it was really important to me learn that even if people talk about my style, or if they like it or not, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style”, he details before revealing that he has suffered “extreme depression and anxiety“.

“Me social anxiety it was something that slowly crept into me as I got older in my twenties,” she details. Back then, she found it “getting harder to get out without having a drink to calm my nerves, which made me not want to go out at all, so I just hibernate between jobs.”

Model Bella Hadid / EP

Kanye West threatens Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend

Kanye West doesn’t stop. Despite recovering his love life with Julie Foxthe rapper has directly attacked his ex-wife’s new partner, Kim Kardashian.

In his new song, Eazy, the singer does not stop describing the virtues of his marriage and all the flaws of Pete Davison. “When you give them everything, they just want more. / Rich kids, this is not your mom’s house,” says one stanza. “God saved me from that accident / just so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass,” he sentences for who had doubts who he was referring to.