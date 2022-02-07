Justin Bieber, Swift and Beyoncé, twinned by cyberbullying

Eight months the actress Candela Peña has been suffering the harassment and threats of a woman who came to create up to 20 false profiles on the internet to send her terrible messages. The situation worsened when death threats began to be directed at her ten-year-old son. In fact, the stalker even published a photo of the child of the protagonist of “Rosa’s Wedding” insulting her and wishing her little one death. And it is that, as the Police have verified, the stalker controlled Candela’s movements.

Unfortunately, most of the big stars experience one or more episodes of this type throughout their career and the cases are no less at the international level. To the singers and actors who have usually been the object of these crimes, the new public figures of the ‘influencers’ have been added in recent years.

An example is Kylie Jenner. Last weekend they arrested her umpteenth stalker. It was about Jrue Mesgan, who was already arrested weeks ago for showing up at his house and violating a restraining order. This time he was in a house next to Kylie’s, in Bey Hills, where he was arrested for robbery and taken to prison.

Apparently, the ‘influencer’ recognized the subject since he had sneaked into her home on numerous occasions before doing so in that of her neighbors. Police have brought him to justice and he is charged with eleven misdemeanors, including illegal entry and violation of a court order.

Kylie Jenner has had to suffer on numerous occasions the fervor of her followers who cross the line that separates admiration from obsession. Some say they are in love but others project her delusions on public figures. One of the most hostile has suffered is Taylor Swift. In 2015, she began receiving letters from Frank Edward Hoover in which she threatened to kill her entire family because she considered herself the son of God.

Hoover was arrested in 2016 following a pursuit of the singer’s car after a concert. The result was a sentence of ten years probation. After him, others have come who have located his home, repeatedly calling the telephone and thus more than a dozen stalkers.

Kidnapping, castration and murder



Nor is the case of Justin Bieber far behind, who at just 18 years old experienced how Dana Martin, who was serving a life sentence for rape and murder, recruited another convict and his nephew to plan his kidnapping, castration and murder. All because he was offended that the world star did not answer his emails. They decided on the date and time, in this case, also after a concert, and finally, it was Martin himself who gave away his accomplices who were arrested while trying to carry out his mission.

The harassment of Beyoncé lasted from 2009 to 2013. A British fan was convinced that the singer was not really her but had been replaced by an impostor. For years he received letters and threats because he thought that she had been the murderer of the real Beyoncé to usurp her place. The stalker was reported and received a court order that he could not approach or address the interpreter.

The misunderstood platonic love was that of Jennifer Aniston. Jason Peyton toured part of the United States in a car with the message ‘I love Jennifer Aniston’. If that had been all, he could have stayed with the anecdote of an enthusiastic fan. However, Peyton was looking for the protagonist of ‘Friends’ throughout Hollywood for days and in his vehicle sharp objects, duct tape and various tools were found.