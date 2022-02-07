Jürgen Damm will not resign from his contract with Atlanta United

Jürgen Damm published in networks that “a restructuring” of his salary “is not negotiable” and that he does not think about leaving the team

Atlanta United’s Mexican midfielder, Jürgen Damm, confirmed that he will not renounce his contract with the North American cluband emphasized that his salary is not negotiable, so if he does not continue with plans, he will continue to work separately.

Through his Twitter account, the Mexican soccer player expressed his position, after Mexican coach Gonzalo Pineda declared in recent days that the former Tigres player was not in plans with the red and black club.

Jürgen Damm chose to continue in the MLS before returning to Mexican football Getty Images

“I sincerely appreciate all the support and affection provided in these years, but a restructuring of my salary is not negotiable, my contract is guaranteed and valid. If this decision of mine leads to not entering into plans, I respect the decision and I will continue working with the same dedication”, informed the footballer.

Regarding the rumors of his possible return to Mexico, the same player ruled out the possibility that until now he is in negotiations with a club and showed that he will continue with Atlanta United.

“And regarding the notes that are circulating in different media about my future, I want to clarify that so far there is nothing. I continue training every day with Atlanta United and I am very grateful to each of the clubs that have shown interest in me,” he added.

This Sunday, through social networks it transpired that Jürgen Damm was in the orbit of Guadalajara to become the last reinforcement of the team to face Clausura 2022, however, close sources have confirmed that it is not part of Chivas’s plans, in addition to the fact that it has not yet disassociated itself from the United States club.