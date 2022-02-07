Jürgen Damm reveals why Atlanta United no longer has him

Midtime Editorial

The future of Jurgen Damm still in the air. A few days ago Gonzalo Pineda, coach of the Atlanta United confirmed that the striker does not fit into their plans for the next season. However, things did not end there, since the Veracruz-born was in charge of explaining in their social networks the reason why the American team separated him.

According to what the player stated, the club would have asked him to restructure his contract, which Damm flatly refused. Faced with such a response, the MLS team would have chosen not to have the Mexican soccer player anymore.

“I sincerely appreciate all the support and affection given over the years, but a restructuring of my salary is not negotiablemy contract is guaranteed and valid. If this decision mine entails to not enter into plans I respect the decision and I will continue working with the same dedication”.

Even though there was the possibility from return to Mexican socceris broke with the arrival of February, since as of this month the records in the Liga MX for the new elements were closed.

For now, the player is training with “Atalanta United 2“, the reserve set of The Five Stripes and it seems that he has not fixed anything with any team, although he would have received some offers in recent days.