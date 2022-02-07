Joshua Jackson to join Paramount+’s new series ‘Fatal Attraction’

Joshua Jackson currently stars as the title character in the acclaimed series Dr. Death, alongside Christian Slate. Photo: Courtesy

Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death) to star alongside Lizzy Caplan (Mean Girls) in Paramount+’s new original series Fatal Attraction.

Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, the object of obsession of his lover (Caplan) after a short adventure. The profound reimagining of the classic ’80s psychosexual thriller and cultural gem, it will explore the fatal attraction and timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through a modern lens toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully intricate characters both on screen and on stage,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “He and Lizzy are a perfect fit to tell a modern, nuanced narrative about the complexities of the human psyche.. We are thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Jackson currently plays the title character in the acclaimed series Dr Death, opposite Christian Slater, for which he received a Critic’s Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

He recently starred alongside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in the series Little Fires Everywhere and the miniseries When They See Us for Ava DuVernay. Jackson’s additional television credits include his starring roles in Showtime’s The Affair, Years of Living Dangerously, Fringe, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and his breakout role in Dawson’s Creek. Jackson’s numerous films include Rose Troche’s acclaimed drama The Safety of Objects, HBO Films’ version of Moises Kaufman’s groundbreaking work The Laramie Project, Aurora Borealis, Sky, Cursed, Gossip, Apt Pupil, Cruel Intentions, Lay the Favorite, Inescapable and Bobby.

Jackson also starred in the acclaimed Broadway production Children of a Lesser God, opposite Lauren Ridloff; the off-Broadway production of Smart People, opposite Mahershala Ali and Tessa Thompson; and in the London West End production of A Life in the Theatre, opposite Patrick Stewart.