Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Jim Jones cult leader in ‘White Night’

It seems that Leonardo DiCaprio will not be the only actor to play cult leader Jim Jones in the future. Joseph Gordon-Levitt will play the infamous cult leader of Jonestown, in a psychological thriller called white-night. The film will be directed by Anne Sewitsky (A Very British Scandal) Y written by William Wheelerresponsible for the adaptation of Ghost in the Shell, this being new material to adapt, now from memoirist Deborah Layton. Along with Levitt, the actress is also confirmed in her cast. Chloë Grace Moretz.

That memoir is titled SeductivePoison and tells the story of Layton’s own initial entrance (Moretz will surely assume that role), just as the woman entered the Jones cult sect, soon becoming a leading member of the Peoples Temple. However, Layton soon began to ascertain the horrible truth. behind the mass suicide of more than 900 peoplewhich happened in Jonestown, Guyana in 1978. The plot will reflect on that change from defending the sect to trying to denounce its existence later on.

white-night It will be produced by FilmNation and Archer Gray, its executive director Amy Nauikas gave the following from Layton’s memoir: “Debbie’s incredible journey with Peoples Temple deserves an audience across generations. It should serve as a warning about the power that a certain type of charismatic leader can have and the very real lessons that can be learned from our history.”

On the other hand, the president of FilmNation added that what caught their attention was the story’s own perspective: “When we first read Bill Wheeler’s adaptationit was seeing this infamous story from Deborah’s point of view that psychologically and dramatically opened it (…) Entering the magnetic orbit of Jim Jones through the eyes of an idealistic and passionate young woman reminded us that anyone can be a victim of the extremism, given the right circumstances.” The shooting of white-night with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloë Grace Moretz will begin in the spring.