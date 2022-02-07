José Juan Macías joked with an Atlas fan and tried to turn him into a Chivas fan

The attacker of the Sacred Flock attended to the people who were at the airport

José Juan Macías returned to Mexico with a good attitude, taking time to attend to the people who met him at the airport in the capital of Jalisco and even pranked an Atlas fan who asked him for a photo despite being a Chivas footballer.

After addressing the media, the Guadalajara attacker distributed photos and video greetings to the fans who met at the Perla de Occidente air terminal, where theya person stood out with a Fox jacket.

Macias He did not hesitate to grant the memory to the red and black fan; However, the striker joked with the assistant saying “Chivas up, brother”, while both smiled jokingly.

JJ returns to Mexican soccer after half a year at Getafe in Spain where he did not get many opportunities to play due to constant muscle injuries, so he rescinded the loan and returned to the Sacred Flock looking for minutes

When will José Juan Macías debut?

The Chivas striker will not be considered for the match in Ciudad Juárez next Wednesday, since they will give him a little rest after the trip of more than 10 hours from Spain, in addition to the fact that he must present medical examinations to integrate him into the work. If everything goes well could go to the bench on Saturday for the game against Tigres.