José Juan Macías arrived in Guadalajara to report with Chivas and seeks to be happy during this Clausura 2022

The Guadalajara striker has already arrived at the Pearl of the West and will be placed under the command of Marcelo Michel Leaño

Chivas has a new striker. During the early hours of this Monday José Juan Macías arrived in Guadalajara to finalize his signing with the Sacred Flock and put himself under the orders of Marcelo Michel Leaño, ensuring that as a rojiblanco he can be happy, in addition to the fact that the European dream is on pause.

“There are priorities in life that I want to make clear and one of them is to be happy and I find it here. I am going to leave my stage in Europe in the futurethe only thing I want is to play and be happy, and I think I’m going to take it back here, “he explained upon arrival at the airport in the capital of Jalisco.

The 22-year-old striker is convinced that he does not have a guaranteed place in the starting eleven of the Guadalajara squad, which is why he admitted that he is returning to Mexican soccer to compete and try to earn a place, since he assured that He returns to the Liga Mx by his own decision.

“I am very happy to return home, beyond what was said that happened in Europe, I am happy. I come with all the humility in the world to earn a position in Chivas. I came back by my own choice“, he explained.

Why did José Juan Macías return?

The Mexican striker did not find regularity in the Getafe team due to a series of injuries that prevented him from reaching his best football version, as confirmed by the attacker himself: “return to my football level because I haven’t had time, tI had tears in my calf that didn’t let me train for the last three months I relapsed.”