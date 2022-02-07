JOKE TO THE COLOMBIAN: Jürgen Klopp revealed what was the first thing he said to Luis Díaz after his debut with Liverpool

This Sunday, in the FA Cup round of 32 against Cardiff City, Luis Díaz officially debuted as a Liverpool player.

The Colombian winger entered the complement as a change. And just 10 minutes after entering, he intervened in a touchdown net (Minamino goal).

The Anfield club won, so the presentation had a happy ending. Although there was a moment of tension, when after an aerial duel, the scorer of the last Copa América hurt his knee.

Fortunately, the contact did not escalate. And knowing that everything had been left in a scare, Kloppo He joked around a bit with his new footballer.

KLOPP’S TALK WITH DÍAZ AFTER HIS DEBUT WITH LIVERPOOL

“The goal for Taki was absolutely incredible: high pressure, counter pressure, I loved it, and then Taki resolved. Then the long ball, the aerial duel, fell and he touched his knee. We were really scared. I looked at the screen and I could see that everything was fine in the air and when he went down, but then I saw the big guy from Cardiff standing on his knee. He now he has a bruise and a scar. He is red and a little open. We all told him: ‘Welcome to England! (laughs)’. He now he has the first assist from him and the first little scar from him. He’s fine. I don’t think he is more serious. Maybe he’ll feel it a little more tomorrow, but it’s nothing serious.”

Undefeated data. Luis Díaz recorded 16 goals and 5 assists in 28 games played for Porto during the 2021/22 season. He broke it in Portugal.

Did you know…? Luis Díaz has been part of the Colombian National Team since 2018. In his first Copa América he was a scorer and a Revelation Player. Imbalance.