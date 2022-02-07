Johnny Depp sells the works he made as a painter – Revista Para Ti

It is known that the actor has a passion for painting. That love for plastic works led him to get involved in the sale of art by launching mMore than 10 thousand NFTs drawn from portraits of Hollywood friends and their favorite heroes.

Johnny Depp, as a painter.

These non-fungible tokens are part of the collection Never Fear Truth” , which are portraits painted from Depp’s original works that have been enhanced and animated and include the actor himself, as well as Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Heath Ledger and Tim Burton among other celebrities.

“I have always used art for eexpress my feelings and to reflect on those that matter most to meLike my family, my friends and the people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves,” the 58-year-old actor explained in a statement. 25 percent of the proceeds from these sales will be donated to charities including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and The Gonzo Trust.. In the same way, those who buy an NFT from ‘Never Fear Truth’ will access the exclusive community of Depp on Discord, platform created for fans to collaborate on creative projects.

One of the actor’s paintings.

“We decided to release a series of portraits, but in a way that could also give something back. Having the opportunity to greet my followers and support charitiess that they have been so important to my family is an incredible gift”Depp added. Finally, the artist expressed: “I hope we can create a new community of friends around these NFTs. My participation in space NFT just started.”